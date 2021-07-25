Bite-Sized Reviews

'Schmigadoon', 'Sexy Beasts': Five new shows to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies, documentaries and series

SCHMIGADOON



Being a diehard fan of classic Hollywood musicals will definitely increase your enjoyment of this whimsical tribute to their golden age. Produced by Saturday Night Live guru Lorne Michaels, it stars the hard-to-dislike Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as a couple on a backpacking trip intended to rekindle their romance. They find themselves trapped in a magical singing and dancing small town straight out of a 1940s musical, which only true love can help them escape. New episodes on Fridays...