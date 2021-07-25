Too much screen time can make you feel ill — but you can manage cybersickness

Do you ever feel the light of your computer screen is burrowing into your eyes and making your head pulse? Or feel dizzy or nauseous after looking at your phone? While you might think these sensations are just eyestrain or fatigue from looking at your screen for too long, they’re actually symptoms of a condition called cybersickness.



These issues may seem a necessary evil with the rise of work from home, remote learning and days spent scrolling online. But as a researcher in human computer interaction, specialising in cybersickness, I can assure you that there are ways to anticipate and avoid falling sick from your screens...