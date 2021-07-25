Work by Africa's finest photographers goes on auction for a worthy cause

Themed 'Africa by Africans', this online auction hosted by Aspire Art will benefit the Photography Legacy Project

Following the success of last year's Aspire Art and Photography Legacy Project (PLP) auction, the PLP was able to make valuable gains in the organisation's project to digitise some of the most significant work of photographers from SA and the rest of Africa.



Last year's auction realised just over R2m and set world auction records for the works of photographers Ernest Cole and Kiluanji Kia Henda...