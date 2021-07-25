Lifestyle

Work by Africa's finest photographers goes on auction for a worthy cause

Themed 'Africa by Africans', this online auction hosted by Aspire Art will benefit the Photography Legacy Project

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
25 July 2021 - 00:00

Following the success of last year's Aspire Art and Photography Legacy Project (PLP) auction, the PLP was able to make valuable gains in the organisation's project to digitise some of the most significant work of photographers from SA and the rest of Africa.

Last year's auction realised just over R2m and set world auction records for the works of photographers Ernest Cole and Kiluanji Kia Henda...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid-19 jab does not instantly protect you – here’s how long it takes to kick ... Health & Sex
  2. Joburg's newest dark kitchen dishes up delectable ramen Food
  3. There was no 'Miss SA privilege': Pageant clears the air on Shudufhadzo ... Lifestyle
  4. WhatsApp GB: Here's what it is and why everyone’s talking about it Lifestyle
  5. No yeast? No regular flour? Five ways to bake bread without them Food

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...