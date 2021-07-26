WATCH | Teen who joined Jeff Bezos on space flight has never ordered from Amazon

The Dutch teenager who became the world's youngest space traveller this week surprised billionaire Jeff Bezos on the flight by telling him he'd never ordered anything on Amazon.com.

Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old physics student, accompanied Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk — the oldest person to go to space — on a 10-minute trip beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Bezos funded exploration company Blue Origin by selling billions of dollars' worth of stock in his online delivery business Amazon.

“I told Jeff, like, I've actually never bought something from Amazon,” Daemen said in an interview recently at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

“And he was like, 'Oh wow, it's a long time ago I heard someone say that!'”