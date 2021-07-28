Zozibini Tunzi hosts UN Women’s first all-black global art exhibition

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is beaming after being selected as a member of the host committee for the UN Women’s first all-black women global art exhibition and auction.

The exhibition titled “A Force for Change” opened to the public on Tuesday and will run until Saturday in New York, US.

Taking to Instagram, Tunzi shared that she was excited to be part of the project that celebrates and explores women’s contributions to creative and cultural industries.

“I’m also excited to be moderating a discussion later today by UN Women and UN Women Caribbean that will celebrate and explore these impeccable women’s contributions to creative and cultural industries and global social movements while highlighting the importance of black women’s roles in sustainable development,” she wrote.