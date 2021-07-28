'Record-shattering' heatwaves may be more likely due to climate change: study

Cyprus. Cuba. Turkey. Canada. Northern Ireland. Antarctica. All recorded their hottest-ever temperatures in the last two years, and according to a new study, more such extremes are coming.

In the next three decades, “record-shattering” heatwaves could become two to seven times more frequent in the world than in the past 30 years, scientists report in a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Beyond 2050, if greenhouse gas emissions trends continue, such record-breaking heatwaves could be three to 21 times more frequent, the study found.

Even with the records seen in 2021, “we haven't seen anything close to the most intense heatwaves possible under today's climate, let alone the ones we expect to see in the coming decades,” said co-author Erich Fischer, a climate scientist at ETH Zurich.

For the study, the researchers used climate modelling to calculate the likelihood of record-breaking heat that lasted at least seven days and far surpassed earlier records.