Lifestyle

WATCH | Curro heeds call to help 'rebuild' SA with #HopeToHeal video

Pupils share their messages of hope during what they dub a “Curro Family Meeting”

28 July 2021 - 14:01 By Khanyisile Ngcobo

WATCH | Curro's 'Hope to Heal' video.

As more and more South Africans heed the call to help “rebuild” the country after days of riots and unrest, pupils from Curro schools have joined in with their #HopeToHeal video. 

The moving video, shared on the group's social media platforms on Tuesday, features 20 Curro pupils performing their own rendition of the hit song Something Inside So Strong during what they dub a “Curro Family Meeting”. 

This is in reference to the address President Cyril Ramaphosa usually gives on the government's response to Covid-19 and most recently, the violent unrest that engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal — which have been dubbed as “family meetings”.

The video starts with the pupils visibly shaken as they watch a documentary on apartheid.

It then shows the pupils move to a stage where they are led in song by fellow pupil, Phoebe Mgxali.

Viewers are then shown footage of pupils from the various schools within the group, who share their dreams and hopes for the country in the wake of the unrest.

The touching video ends with all the pupils joyfully singing the hit song, originally sung by British singer and songwriter Labi Siffre. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to help your child cope with trauma caused by the recent unrest

Children need not have been directly affected by the violence and looting in parts of the SA for them to be traumatised or experience heightened ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

'I just didn't want to die': Mayhem takes heavy toll on kids caught in crossfire

Twelve-year-old Bandile Ngobese's heart pounded when she and her family found themselves in the midst of mayhem as looters ran riot and police fired ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | ‘What's going to be left of SA for us kids?’ - 7-year-old's message for looters will melt your heart

Seven-year-old YouTuber Taylor Morrison is 'freaking out" and joked that she is thinking of "moving to the moon" to escape the looting.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Are you not embarrassed?' — Zozibini Tunzi claps back at body-shaming troll Lifestyle
  2. How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai Food
  3. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle
  4. Covid-19 jab does not instantly protect you – here’s how long it takes to kick ... Health & Sex
  5. Three brilliant budget-friendly meals that start with a R20 veg soup pack Food

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...