WATCH | Curro heeds call to help 'rebuild' SA with #HopeToHeal video
Pupils share their messages of hope during what they dub a “Curro Family Meeting”
WATCH | Curro's 'Hope to Heal' video.
As more and more South Africans heed the call to help “rebuild” the country after days of riots and unrest, pupils from Curro schools have joined in with their #HopeToHeal video.
The moving video, shared on the group's social media platforms on Tuesday, features 20 Curro pupils performing their own rendition of the hit song Something Inside So Strong during what they dub a “Curro Family Meeting”.
This is in reference to the address President Cyril Ramaphosa usually gives on the government's response to Covid-19 and most recently, the violent unrest that engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal — which have been dubbed as “family meetings”.
Watch till the end …❤️— CURRO SCHOOLS (@CURRO_SCHOOLS) July 28, 2021
Our youth is crying for hope, healing, and unity. They are ready to heal – are you ready, South Africa?🤔
Let’s join hands as a people and use our voices to start a journey that will heal our beautiful nation from within.https://t.co/w5u6Z6LcFp#hopetoheal pic.twitter.com/GQzKU8fc9K
The video starts with the pupils visibly shaken as they watch a documentary on apartheid.
It then shows the pupils move to a stage where they are led in song by fellow pupil, Phoebe Mgxali.
Viewers are then shown footage of pupils from the various schools within the group, who share their dreams and hopes for the country in the wake of the unrest.
The touching video ends with all the pupils joyfully singing the hit song, originally sung by British singer and songwriter Labi Siffre.