WATCH | Curro heeds call to help 'rebuild' SA with #HopeToHeal video

As more and more South Africans heed the call to help “rebuild” the country after days of riots and unrest, pupils from Curro schools have joined in with their #HopeToHeal video.

The moving video, shared on the group's social media platforms on Tuesday, features 20 Curro pupils performing their own rendition of the hit song Something Inside So Strong during what they dub a “Curro Family Meeting”.

This is in reference to the address President Cyril Ramaphosa usually gives on the government's response to Covid-19 and most recently, the violent unrest that engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal — which have been dubbed as “family meetings”.