Domestic virus: Has Covid-19 given rise to a patriarchal pandemic?

The Corona crisis has intensified the unequal division of household chores and childcare, and may broaden the gender gap in the workplace

The large red wings that extend from an empty platform outside the Radisson Red Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, entice passers-by to mount the plinth and play at being an angel.



But if you study the steel wings closely, it becomes apparent that this public art sculpture created by artist Usha Seejarim is fashioned from the bases of hundreds of disused irons...