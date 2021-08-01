On My Radar
Five minutes with 'Showstoppers!' star Jonathan Roxmouth
The performer has put together an online concert that features songs from some of the best musicals. We find out what's on his radar
01 August 2021 - 00:00
During lockdown, South African multi-award-winning performer Jonathan Roxmouth put together an online ensemble with 11 of his talented friends.
"We got together to do something different because I love singing Broadway music but I hate digital concerts. Theatre is seeing all those people play that music together. So that's what we're doing," says Roxmouth...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.