On My Radar

Five minutes with 'Showstoppers!' star Jonathan Roxmouth

The performer has put together an online concert that features songs from some of the best musicals. We find out what's on his radar

During lockdown, South African multi-award-winning performer Jonathan Roxmouth put together an online ensemble with 11 of his talented friends.



"We got together to do something different because I love singing Broadway music but I hate digital concerts. Theatre is seeing all those people play that music together. So that's what we're doing," says Roxmouth...