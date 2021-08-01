Opinion
Inside a fool's quest to reverse ankle baldness
Determined to restore hair where it grows no more, Cedric de Beer is on a road to nowhere
01 August 2021 - 00:00
I have cold feet. Not the metaphorical kind, although it may be true that I have lived a life of quiet timidity. No, my feet are actually cold. I am sitting in the study at midnight without socks, shoes or even slippers, the footwear most associated with men of a certain age. And even this solar oven of a flat can get cold at the dead of night in midwinter.
I rub my feet and ankles, partly to warm them up, but also with a more surreptitious motive — I want to see if there is any sign of prickliness, stubble, growth, renewal. I am six months into a fool's quest — without even a millimeter of reward...
