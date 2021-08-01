Humour

It takes a lot of effort to grow old this disgracefully

People think that looking like a boring, middle-aged father of four is a natural state. They are wrong

When I sent James Wolfaardt, the illustrator for this column, the brief of what I'm tackling this week, he sent me an immediate response. "I get it. I still dress like I did when I was 30 years old, but completely by default. I'll still be in camo pants in my 70s."



I had just told him about my visit to the Discovery vaccination site in Gallagher Estate to get my 5G implant to complete my transformation into Bill Gates's zombie. The first question I was asked was whether I was over the age of 50 or not. That got me thinking. Is there a way of telling how old someone is, without asking for their ID number?..