It's not the work that makes us miss going into the office so much

After more than a year of Covid-19 and working remotely there’s a growing nostalgia for our old workplaces

Remember that unclaimed, untouched lunchbox that was in your office kitchen before lockdown? You can bet it's exactly where it was last seen in about mid-March 2020.



It's lurking there still, a thing of uncertain bacterial terror, scaring the microwave. That lunchbox is something you probably don't miss about the office...