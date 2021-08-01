Opinion

That blah feeling brought on by the pandemic? Psychologists have a name for it

Don't worry, you're not alone — we're all just languishing, writes Paula Andropoulos

It might comfort you to know that there's a name for the feeling you haven't been able to shake over the past few weeks or months. You know? That feeling, or lack of feeling, or median state of distress: I'm certain you know precisely what I'm referring to.



It's a charged apathy, or an anxious indifference; a bitter nostalgia. A languid automatism. It's the feeling that precedes the urge to stay in bed and skip a shower, but it's not morbid depression; on the contrary, on some level you'd love nothing more than to scrub and polish yourself and adorn yourself in your finest garb and get going. It's the feeling that occupies that liminal space, that wholly unsatisfying in-between...