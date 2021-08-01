'The Matrix 4', 'Black Widow': 36 epic movies to watch as cinemas reopen
Check out the trailers for a selection of the best coming attractions for the rest of the year
01 August 2021 - 00:00
As SA moves back to level 3 and the vaccination programme gathers steam, cinemas will from this week be open. Here's a selection of the best on offer for the rest of the year.
ON NOW..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.