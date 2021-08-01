Work in progress: Should we say goodbye to the office for good?

When figuring out what work will look like post-pandemic, we'll need to consider what's sustainable — for both employers and employees

A few days ago, a colleague had become desperate. "I'm making burgers," he declared. It was 10am on a Monday morning. Of course, his desperation to cook burgers for an early brunch was motivated less by a sudden craving and more by a desire to escape the everyday monotony that's become our lives, working from home.



I commiserated, suddenly overwhelmed by the thought of spending another week confined to the spare-bedroom-turned-office where I work, day in and day out, speaking to my colleagues via the occasional Zoom call or WhatsApp message...