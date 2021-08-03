First openly transgender contestant Lehlogonolo Machaba misses out on Miss SA top 10 spot

Lehlogonolo Machaba made history as the first openly transgender Miss SA Top 30 finalist, but unfortunately did not make the pageant's top 10.

The 10 finalists for this year's crown was announced on Wednesday, with a reveal on the pageant's official YouTube account.

They were selected by former Miss SA winners Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Liesl Laurie, Melinda Bam and Tamaryn Green, and by popular vote.

The winner will be crowned at a glitzy ceremony at Cape Town’s Grand West Arena on October 16.

Machaba, a 24-year old transgender woman from the North West, told the Sunday Times last month she wanted to represent her community and make a statement on one of the country's most prominent stages.

“Everything I do as a dark-skinned, transgender woman is a statement. My mere existence in society is threatening and there's a lot of closet transgender women who are afraid to come out in fear of receiving hate and, even worse, being killed.

“By doing this I am helping all those women to know that there's still hope and the world is changing for good, slowly but surely,” she said.

The Miss SA competition has been open to transgender women since 2019. There is no requirement from Miss SA for women to disclose if they are transgender.