Three SA-loved brands come together to do good

Complete your wine collection with the limited edition Liberi & Saronberg Pinotage Reserve

03 August 2021 - 14:00
The proceeds of the sales of these wines will go towards a fundraising initiative for SA youth.
Image: Supplied/Eskort

Eskort, one of SA’s biggest pork manufacturers, has partnered with award-winning winery Saronsberg and non-profit Atterbury Trust, to serve the youth of our nation. The initiative aims to raise funds for specific areas of development in our communities.

Acclaimed sculptor and artist Claudette Schreuders’s creative contributions come in the form of a series of prints reflecting the everyday life of Africa’s society. The works of art dress the mouthwatering Pinotage 2017 Reserve, which is bottled by Saronsberg. 

The Atterbury Trust, a well-known public benefit organisation, is entrusted with ensuring the funds get to their destination and are equally distributed,

These wines are rare, and appeal to wine connoisseurs and art enthusiasts. Complete your collection with the wine that does good for our communities. This limited edition Liberi & Saronberg Pinotage Reserve case of Saronsberg Pinotage Reserve is available at R1,188 for a case (R198 a bottle).

To get yours, contact Leonika Peret on leonikap@eskort or +27(0)123454452.

This article was paid for by Eskort.

