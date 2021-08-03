WATCH | Meet Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA’s first transgender contestant

This is Lehlogonolo Machaba. She is a proud transgender woman and was hoping to become the next Miss SA.

The 24-year-old fashion model is the first openly transgender woman to take part in the competition since the national beauty pageant opened participation to transgender contestants in 2019.

The 10 finalists for this year's crown was announced on Wednesday, but Machaba did not make the pageant's top 10.

SA is the only African country in which same-sex marriage is legal.

Machaba hopes her presence will put a spotlight on transgender issues.