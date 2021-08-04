‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie

Showmax’s local true crime series, Devilsdorp, has been called SA’s answer to Tiger King. While the first focuses on a horrific killing spree that shook Krugersdorp, and the other on an eccentric American zookeeper hell-bent on revenge, these documentaries do have something in common: just when you thought the story behind them couldn’t possibly get any more bizarre, it does.

Devilsdorp recounts the story of Cecilia Steyn, a supposed 42nd-generational witch, and the God-fearing Christians who tried to help her escape the clutches of the Satanic church.

Some of these characters would eventually become part of Steyn’s inner circle, forming Electus Per Deus (Chosen by God), a cult-like group collectively responsible for the murder of 11 people between 2012 and 2016.