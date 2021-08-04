Huawei ID, your gateway to a connected mobile life

Smartphones have altered the way that people work, socialise, and entertain themselves. Apps, music, series, and streaming movies from your device makes life even better when you have a Huawei ID.

One convenient space for all your data

A Huawei ID is your gateway to premium products and services; a centralised, multi-device, and cloud-based profile. It’s also the only login you’ll ever need for all Huawei Mobile Services including Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Member Center, Health, Themes, Video, and more.

You can also use your Huawei ID to log into your mobile cloud account from anywhere and anytime – simply sync all your data to your new Huawei device. Huawei ID grants you the freedom to explore your phone as much as you like.

Protect your personal data and privacy

Huawei ID protects your personal data from breach and fraud. With the account protection turned on, Huawei tracks your account activities for further protection. When you log into your account from an unrecognised browser and device, you receive an SMS message from Huawei to verify your identity.

Benefits of using Huawei ID

You can use your Huawei ID to login to Huawei AppGallery, Huawei Wallet, and Huawei Game Center and enjoy special deals and offers.

You can easily share payment methods, purchases, cloud storage, and more with your family.

Huawei offers airtight account security, which puts you at ease when browsing the internet.

It gives you access to exclusive offers and savings on Huawei Member Center and Health.

Great rewards in store with Huawei ID

Rewards are great, especially when they come so effortlessly. Your Huawei ID allows you to earn Huawei Points, Huawei’s virtual currency, which can be used to purchase virtual offerings and value-added services in Huawei apps such as an upscale design feature in Huawei Themes, deluxe goodies, premium games, other in-app items, and other exclusive extras.

When you register your Huawei ID, cloud storage will be automatically enabled, and you will be granted 5GB of storage for free. You can buy additional storage for a fixed period (for one month, six months or a year) on your Huawei devices. All purchases can only be made via Huawei in-app purchases.

Watch below to find out more about Huawei ID and how to register.