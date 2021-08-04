Queen leads sweet birthday wishes for Duchess Meghan as she turns 40

The queen has led birthday wishes for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

The duchess is celebrating the special day in California, US, where she relocated with her husband Prince Harry and son, Archie, last year.

Now her in-laws have taken to social media to share their birthday wishes for the mother of two, who recently welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana, alongside images of the former Suits actress.

The queen, under the royal family's Twitter account, shared images of Meghan with the monarch and her family, alongside a short happy birthday message.