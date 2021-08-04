R. Kelly ‘admits’ to ‘sexual contact’ with Aaliyah ahead of his sex abuse trial

Singer R. Kelly appeared in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing, days before his sex abuse trial is due to begin.

The singer is accused of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery. His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday in a federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors allege 54-year-old Kelly, known for hits including I Believe I Can Fly, ran a criminal scheme in which women and underage girls were recruited to have sexual activity with him.

They have alleged he bribed an Illinois official in 1994 to obtain false identification for singer Aaliyah, who was then 15, so they could get married.

According to the New York Daily News, Kelly’s lawyer apparently conceded the singer had “sexual contact” with the R&B star during their illegal marriage.