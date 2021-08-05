Miss SA finalist from KZN pleads for peace and co-operation in the aftermath of unrest

Miss SA finalist Lalela Mswane has called for peace and co-operation in the aftermath of the unrest that rocked her home province of KwaZulu-Natal last month.

Protests in KwaZulu-Natal last month against the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma turned violent and spread to Gauteng. Looting, arson and death soon gripped parts of both provinces, causing destruction worth billions of rand.

Mswane is one of 10 beauty queens who will compete for the Miss SA crown in October, and said this week that unrest hit close to home.

“I was affected because a lot of my family lives in KZN. There were a lot of emotions, especially not knowing if they are OK,” she said.

She said she supported the right to peaceful protest, but called for calm and co-operation.

“I want to share a message of peace. Of course, we all have concerns. I feel that the looting was a matter of political issues and underlying causes in our society. It was quite evident.

“But meeting these tough situations with harshness doesn't really render anything positive going forward. So, it is important that whenever we find ourselves in such situations, we seek to find solutions in a peaceful manner.”

The Miss SA finale will be held at a glitzy ceremony in Cape Town’s Grand West Arena on Oct. 16.