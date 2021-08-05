Miss Supranational SA jets off with a good-luck charm from Zozi Tunzi

Medical doctor Thato Mosehle jetted off to Poland on Wednesday to represent Mzansi at the upcoming Miss Supranational pageant.

Mosehle, who was the first runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA pageant, charted her journey to Joburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Instagram.

She said it was one of the happiest days of her life and added, “We are our ancestors' wildest dreams!”