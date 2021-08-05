Miss Supranational SA jets off with a good-luck charm from Zozi Tunzi
Medical doctor Thato Mosehle jetted off to Poland on Wednesday to represent Mzansi at the upcoming Miss Supranational pageant.
Mosehle, who was the first runner-up at the 2020 Miss SA pageant, charted her journey to Joburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Instagram.
She said it was one of the happiest days of her life and added, “We are our ancestors' wildest dreams!”
This echoes the statement Zozibini Tunzi made moments before crowning her successor during the finale of the Miss Universe pageant earlier this year.
“My Miss Universe win is my ancestors’ wildest dream,” Tunzi said.
“We are now in a world where a black African girl from a country that is only 27 years into democracy can represent them on the global stage. I want to honour them for fighting for my freedoms so I could be where I am today.”
Tunzi concluded: “I’m proud to know I did my best to make a difference, cementing a footprint for others to follow in the future.”
Mosehle is hoping to follow in Tunzi's footsteps and make history.
While Tunzi did so by becoming the longest-reigning Miss Universe of all time, Mosehle could become the first South African to wear the Miss Supranational crown.
It's fitting then that when Mosehle flew off to compete she took along a good-luck charm from Tunzi.
Tied to the handles of her suitcase were ribbons from the 'Wave of Love' national costume Tunzi famously wore ahead of her Miss Universe win in 2019.
“Hopefully some luck will rub off,” said Mosehle on Instagram.
When the Miss Supranational pageant kicks off on August 20, Mosehle will compete with beauty queens from 80 countries around the globe.
She said on social media that she's “honoured and excited” to be representing Mzansi and has vowed to do her “absolute best, every step of the way”.