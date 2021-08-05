‘The Masked Dancer UK’ kicks off the new and exclusive line-up on BBC Brit

What does a Zip, Rubber Chicken, Beetroot and Viper all have in common? Well, if you tune into BBC Brit (DStv channel 120) to watch The Masked Dancer UK from Sunday, August 8 at 7pm, the answer will quickly become apparent – they all have some spectacular dance moves.

Hosted by English actor Joel Dommett, The Masked Dancer UK forms part of BBC Brit’s new and exciting line-up of shows.

The popular show format, built off the international success of The Masked Singer, features 12 UK celebrity contestants dressed in elaborate costumes to reflect their alter egos who perform impressive dance routines in front of a star panel. The panel includes SA-born professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing title holder (2019 and 2020) Oti Mabuse, British presenter Jonathan Ross, British comedian Mo Gilligan, and TV presenter Davina McCall.