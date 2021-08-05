‘The Masked Dancer UK’ kicks off the new and exclusive line-up on BBC Brit
The popular dance show forms part of BBC Brit’s new and exciting line-up of shows
What does a Zip, Rubber Chicken, Beetroot and Viper all have in common? Well, if you tune into BBC Brit (DStv channel 120) to watch The Masked Dancer UK from Sunday, August 8 at 7pm, the answer will quickly become apparent – they all have some spectacular dance moves.
Hosted by English actor Joel Dommett, The Masked Dancer UK forms part of BBC Brit’s new and exciting line-up of shows.
The popular show format, built off the international success of The Masked Singer, features 12 UK celebrity contestants dressed in elaborate costumes to reflect their alter egos who perform impressive dance routines in front of a star panel. The panel includes SA-born professional dancer and Strictly Come Dancing title holder (2019 and 2020) Oti Mabuse, British presenter Jonathan Ross, British comedian Mo Gilligan, and TV presenter Davina McCall.
While attempting to impress the judges with their dancing skills, the masked celebrities share clues to their hidden identities. At the end of each episode, the panel votes on the best performances to go through to the next round, while trying to guess their true identities, which are only revealed upon elimination.
When asked why SA audiences would enjoy the show, Mabuse says, “It’s a brilliant entertainment show and it’s for the whole family. I know we love dancing and this is a dance show that will shock their minds ... and there is a South African on the panel. Every moment was a positive one filled with love and light. I laughed so much and had the time of my life and I’m sure SA audiences who tune in, will experience this too.”
Get a sneak peek into the fun new dance show format that is The Masked Dancer:
There’s great entertainment coming to BBC Brit over the next couple of months. With lots of exciting, shared viewing experiences providing the perfect opportunity to snuggle up on the couch together and enjoy.
- From Wed, August 18 at 8pm, Michael McIntyre will be spinning on to BBC Brit in The Wheel - a truly revolutionary, feel-good new game show which features huge stars and big laughs. Each episode follows three contestants who hope to answer their way to a fortune, guided by seven celebrity experts. The first episode includes celebrity experts; Countdown's Susie Dent; singer Jason Donovan; TV presenter Dermot O'Leary; Spice Girl Mel B; fashion expert Gok Wan; showbiz journalist Richard Arnold and TV personality Joey Essex.
Coming later this year:
- The Graham Norton Show returns, and Graham will use his trademark Norton comedic style to lull his guests and audience into a false sense of security. Each episode is filled to the brim with chat, comedy, celebrity gossip and so much more, with just enough risqué́ material to make some viewers cringe with delight. Graham wraps up each episode with some of the best contemporary music acts on the scene the ideal way to end with a bang.
- Strictly Come Dancing, the multi-award-winning dance competition will be back with its uplifting mix of joy, warmth and sparkle. With a new bunch of celebrity partners for the professional dancers to teach – including SA’s Oti Mabuse, Johannes Radebe and Cameron Lombard – who will have enough rhythm, passion and fancy footwork to win this year’s most desired prize?
- Petrol heads can once again look forward to BBC Brit’s fast-paced and stunt-filled popular motor show Top Gear. In the automotive TV series, Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road again in a series of challenges designed to push them and their cars to the limit.
This article was paid for by BBC Studios.