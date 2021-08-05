SPOTLIGHT | Fabulous females in cinemas to celebrate Women's Day; win more than R7,500 worth of prizes
This week women take leading roles in movies, including Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and Lady Gaga, with SA’s Liesl Tommy directing the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect
This week’s episode focuses on leading female roles in film, including Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, plus we look at why everybody agrees that there is nothing Lady Gaga cannot do as the head of House of Gucci, in cinemas later this year. We also include a Women’s Day message from SA director Liesl Tommy. In the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect she deals with subject matters close to her heart: finding your female voice, self-respect, self-worth and love.
The Suicide Squad (also available in IMAX) include the queen of sarcasm, no-nonsense Viola Davis, who sends the world's most dangerous supervillains on a high-stakes mission.
The star of this movie is, however, the Maiden Of Mischief, Harley Quinn, played by Margo Robbie in possibly her best portrayal to date of this role, as she becomes more unpredictable and dangerous...
Emily Blunt plays the lead role in Jungle Cruise (3D) as Dr Lilly Houghton. She embarks on an adventure to search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal. Accompanied by Frank Wolff, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the movie promises to be a fun family night out.
The release of the first trailer for House of Gucci has tongues wagging all over the globe, and while we have to wait until later in the year to see this Ridley Scott film, the trailer offers many reasons why it will be worth it. Lady Gaga takes on the lead role of Patricia Gucci with a host of A-list actors, including Jared Leto, Al Pacino and many more.
