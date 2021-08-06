Journo/killer affair, cop hubby and the cash: 'Devilsdorp' questions answered

Showmax’s true-crime documentary, Devilsdorp, tells the story of Cecilia Steyn, a supposed 42nd-generational satanic witch, and the devout Christians who tried to save her from the Satanic church.

In the process, Steyn formed a cult-like group called Electus per Deus (Chosen by God), which carried out a four-year killing spree that terrified Krugersdorp and left 11 people dead.

After you’ve binge-watched the doccie — and picked your jaw up off the floor — you’ll no doubt have lots of questions.

For instance, how did Cecilia manipulate others into committing murder on her behalf? Were these the only crimes Electus per Deus might be responsible for? You'll find the answers to these questions in the official companion podcast to Devilsdorp.

Here are the answers to some others you'll likely be trawling the internet for:

Cecilia shared her now infamous Cosanna flat with her policeman husband, Andries Steyn. Where was he when the supposed satanic attacks were happening?

Journalist Jana Marx, who narrates Devilsdorp, wrote a book about the case called The Krugersdorp Cult Killings: Inside Cecilia Steyn’s Reign of Terror (Lapa Publishers).

In it, Marx explains that Cecilia and her husband lived separate lives and slept in different rooms.

She adds that Cecilia’s husband was always at work on “high nights”, when members of the religious group Overcomers Through Christ (OTC) would come over to protect Cecilia from satanic attacks.