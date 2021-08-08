Barbie's latest job is as a Covid-19 hero, creating a jab to save the world
Toymaker Mattel's latest versions of the popular doll are based on six real-life women in the sciences who've helped fight the pandemic
08 August 2021 - 00:01
Since Barbie's introduction as a teenage fashion model in 1959, the doll has been portrayed with many careers. She's broken boundaries in male-dominated fields, as an astronaut, a baseball player and a computer programmer. Just in time for Women's Day 2021, she has a new job: making a jab that will help save the world.
Toymaker Mattel has designed a likeness of one of the scientists who helped create the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, in the hope of inspiring girls to get into science, technology, engineering or maths careers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.