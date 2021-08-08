Barbie's latest job is as a Covid-19 hero, creating a jab to save the world

Toymaker Mattel's latest versions of the popular doll are based on six real-life women in the sciences who've helped fight the pandemic

Since Barbie's introduction as a teenage fashion model in 1959, the doll has been portrayed with many careers. She's broken boundaries in male-dominated fields, as an astronaut, a baseball player and a computer programmer. Just in time for Women's Day 2021, she has a new job: making a jab that will help save the world.



Toymaker Mattel has designed a likeness of one of the scientists who helped create the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, in the hope of inspiring girls to get into science, technology, engineering or maths careers...