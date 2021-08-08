Beating verbal abuse: How to disempower the words that hurt you
When words hurt, there’s a way to turn the words themselves into the salve, says Lexy Wren-Sillevis in this extract from her book 'WOMXN: Sticks and Stones'
08 August 2021 - 00:01
A stranger called me sexy and it completely changed my life. Words can do that. One word, spoken but once - a complete game-changer. Perhaps that sounds familiar, yet also slightly ridiculous. Well, that's life, folks, and we live in a very complex world.
Here's how it happened for me. Way back when, I was sitting outside a café with some girlfriends when a man joined us at our table. If he'd been anyone else we'd have stood up and left but he wasn't anyone else. He'd hopped off a shiny pink bike and sort of glided over to us and was so un-pedestrian and tanned and well, extraordinary, that we were all awestruck. (I know, it doesn't take an awful lot to impress us sometimes, does it?)..
