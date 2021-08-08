Series

Fan of unconventional cop shows? Get ready to binge 'Line of Duty'

This addictive police corruption series is one of the anchor shows of the new streaming service, Brit Box

These days Jed Mercurio is celebrated as "the Shonda Rhimes of British television" — a writer and showrunner whose success as the creator of the hit shows Line of Duty and The Bodyguard seems to have given him free rein to do what he wants in the television universe.



The son of Italian immigrants, Mercurio started his professional life not as writer but as a medical student who joined the Royal Air Force and intended to become a specialist in aviation medicine...