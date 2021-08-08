#FriendshipGoals: 11 of the best movies about female besties

These films about are brilliant when it comes to their representation of women and their stories

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN



A dark, sometimes humorous film about a woman named Cassie (Carrey Mulligan) who is living out a revenge fantasy after an undefined trauma involving her best friend Nina. A tale of how trauma affects not just survivors but the women who love them as well...