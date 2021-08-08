'I can still make a living': Why Covid-19 pandemic won't stop Kim Engelbrecht
08 August 2021 - 00:00
The coronavirus pandemic was little more than a year old when Kim Engelbrecht auditioned for the second series of acclaimed British director-producer Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves.
The online audition took place in her hotel room, where she was effectively locked down while shooting Reyka, a local series now showing on DStv...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.