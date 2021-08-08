'I think I did us proud': Oberholzer stoked to be Team SA's 'oldie'

Durban skateboarder wows Olympic media with colourful stories

Dallas Oberholzer is proof that you can do anything you set your mind to - even if it takes 35 years.



The Durban skateboarder is a member of the first South African team to take the country to the Olympic Games in the newly added sport...