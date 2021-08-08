Muso Musa Manzini's health ordeal strikes a chord
08 August 2021 - 00:00
In December 2018, Musa Manzini, jazz bassist and former music producer for Generations and Backstage, lay awake on an operating table strumming his guitar while doctors removed a brain tumour during an "awake" craniotomy.
He recovered and returned to the world of jazz, until he had to once again wage a war for his life with the return of the tumour, coupled with fighting Covid...
