Lifestyle

Muso Musa Manzini's health ordeal strikes a chord

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
08 August 2021 - 00:00

In December 2018, Musa Manzini, jazz bassist and former music producer for Generations and Backstage, lay awake on an operating table strumming his guitar while doctors removed a brain tumour during an "awake" craniotomy.

He recovered and returned to the world of jazz, until he had to once again wage a war for his life with the return of the tumour, coupled with fighting Covid...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  2. SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good Food
  3. Home, sweet downsized home: The tiny house movement has arrived in SA Home & Gardening
  4. WATCH | Leopard’s showdown with hyena over captured impala Travel
  5. Journo/killer affair, cop hubby and the cash: 'Devilsdorp' questions answered Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...