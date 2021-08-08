Lifestyle

Series Review

'Professor T' echoes Sherlock Holmes but with a light, family-friendly touch

The latest remake of this hit Belgian series may not exactly be breaking the mould of the British police procedural but it's solidly entertaining

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
08 August 2021 - 00:00

It may be little known in SA but the original Belgian series Professor T was a firm favourite in the UK, where it aired for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. It focuses on an eccentric university criminology professor who's enlisted by a former student-turned-police-inspector to consult on cases for the police using his formidable book-smarts to solve real-world cases. The show went on to be adapted for successful German and French audiences.

Now it's received its first English treatment as a solidly entertaining and satisfyingly quirky take on the traditional police procedural starring Ben Miller as Cambridge criminology professor Jasper Tempest and Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers, his former student, now a police officer...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  2. SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good Food
  3. How funky velskoene ended up on the SA Olympic team's feet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Home, sweet downsized home: The tiny house movement has arrived in SA Home & Gardening
  5. Miss Supranational SA jets off with a good-luck charm from Zozi Tunzi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...