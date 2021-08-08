Series Review

'Professor T' echoes Sherlock Holmes but with a light, family-friendly touch

The latest remake of this hit Belgian series may not exactly be breaking the mould of the British police procedural but it's solidly entertaining

It may be little known in SA but the original Belgian series Professor T was a firm favourite in the UK, where it aired for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. It focuses on an eccentric university criminology professor who's enlisted by a former student-turned-police-inspector to consult on cases for the police using his formidable book-smarts to solve real-world cases. The show went on to be adapted for successful German and French audiences.



Now it's received its first English treatment as a solidly entertaining and satisfyingly quirky take on the traditional police procedural starring Ben Miller as Cambridge criminology professor Jasper Tempest and Emma Naomi as Lisa Donckers, his former student, now a police officer...