Should your best friend outrank your boyfriend?

Yes, says Jes Brodie whose renegade relationship has brought her domestic bliss

Last year, when my family sat down to Christmas dinner and we went around the table saying what we are most grateful for, I didn't have to think hard. The thing I'm most grateful for is my partner. The only hiccup with that is that my partner is not my boyfriend. My boyfriend is wonderful, but my partner, well, she is magnificent.



We have lived together for the past two years, and we have been friends for more than a decade. We have a rich and meaningful life, which includes a beautiful house, three dogs, and a shared account. We are not a sexual partnership, but our relationship doesn't feel strictly platonic either...