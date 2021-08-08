Humour

Televangelists: Levitating on a TV near you while also raising big cash

Buying Gulf Stream jets to help them spread The Word, funded by the poor congregation, the true miracle is that TV preachers do it with a straight face

The first time I became aware that there was such a thing as a televangelist was 1988. This is when US televangelist the Rev Jimmy Swaggart was caught spreading the Word in a private prayer session with a prostitute in Room 7 of the Travel Inn motel in New Orleans. This was followed by him using his televised church sermon on an Assemblies of God pulpit to deliver the famous tearful "I have sinned" speech.



In any case, I was absolutely intrigued by the realisation that one can organise a live TV broadcast to preach the word of God and, by total coincidence, get paid millions of dollars in the process...