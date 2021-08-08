We took risks and had a blast, say the all-star cast of 'The Suicide Squad'

Baddies and buddies abound in this action-comic romp

If you're looking for some serious entertainment, avoid The Suicide Squad at all costs. With a cast of characters called Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Savant (Michael Rooker), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), everyone's favourite psycho Harley Quin (Margot Robbie) and many more, you're in for a somewhat silly, comic romp.



The best way to enjoy a film like this is to turn off your higher-level cognition and go along for the ride. It all starts at Belle Reve, a US prison where the worst super-villains are held. They'll do anything to get out — like join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Their mission? To prevent the evil government of the island of Corto Maltese from unleashing a terrible mind-controlling creature on the inhabitants...