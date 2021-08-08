Opinion

We're missing out on real life and need to return to it

While we need to remain respectful of the rules of social engagement still necessary to contain Covid-19, we weren't designed to be stuck at home in solitude, writes Mark Barnes

The first piece I wrote about the impact I thought the virus would have on our lives was published in this same space, 504 days ago. At the time I saw the one-month lockdown as a chance to reflect on our individual lives, in isolation, and to "start being the real you". OK, but it's enough already. How much more of getting to know myself can I put up with? Not another 500 days' worth, that's for sure.



Watching the Olympics has been more fun than I expected it to be, given current restrictions. I guess that's because we're pretty much seeing the same close-up coverage we would have anyway, less a bit of the crowd spirit (but they do seem to mix in some fake noises and fake crowded-seat backgrounds, sort of)...