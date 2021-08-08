Opinion
We're missing out on real life and need to return to it
While we need to remain respectful of the rules of social engagement still necessary to contain Covid-19, we weren't designed to be stuck at home in solitude, writes Mark Barnes
08 August 2021 - 00:00
The first piece I wrote about the impact I thought the virus would have on our lives was published in this same space, 504 days ago. At the time I saw the one-month lockdown as a chance to reflect on our individual lives, in isolation, and to "start being the real you". OK, but it's enough already. How much more of getting to know myself can I put up with? Not another 500 days' worth, that's for sure.
Watching the Olympics has been more fun than I expected it to be, given current restrictions. I guess that's because we're pretty much seeing the same close-up coverage we would have anyway, less a bit of the crowd spirit (but they do seem to mix in some fake noises and fake crowded-seat backgrounds, sort of)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.