FREE WEBINAR | Rewriting the youth marketing rule book

What does the new youth consumer look like in 2021? How do brands make an impact and resonate with young people and future generations?

Launched in 2004, the first Sunday Times GenNext survey was the first of its kind in SA to poll the opinions of the country’s youth on products, brands, services and high-profile personalities. Now in its 17th year, the Sunday Times GenNext survey conducted by Yellowwood, has established itself as the leading voice on youth brand sentiment. More than 90,000 young South Africans have participated in the survey since its inception.

The data has delivered some insights: young people are more aware of brand image than before. They know what’s on the shelves, and how the brands they use reflect in the social environment. They care about labels. They are impressionable. Advertising slogans and creative work lodge in the recesses of their brains. They're not shy about sharing their opinions.

Young people are also more connected to world events: they’re aware of climate change and global warming; and sensitive to environmental sustainability; they see human suffering and exploitation. They’re more exposed. Unfortunately this also makes them vulnerable to misinformation and fake news, where the judicious discrimination between gossip, rumour and proven facts remains a challenge.

The marketing evolution has been radical: where advertisers were previously questioning the return on investment appealing to young people bring, they now accept as an imperative. They’re also questioning the ethical responsibilities they have in nurturing a generation of consumers who demand authenticity and transparency from brands.

Join us for the next instalment of the Sunday Times GenNext online webinar series as we hear from current and past GenNext webinars, activation and awards participants about the simple secrets brands need to employ to appeal to today’s youth.

Rewriting the youth marketing rulebook with Sunday Times GenNext

Date: August 12

Time: 9-10am

Speakers include:

Kenzy Mohapi – radio personality

Siya Sangweni - radio personality

Refilwe Malukele - managing director, Yellowwood

Arye Kellman - cco and co-founder, TILT

Zanele Potelwa - radio personality

Francois Viviers- executive: marketing and communications, Capitec

Register here.