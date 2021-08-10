Zozibini Tunzi celebrates women freedom fighters on Miss SA crowning anniversary

Tunzi had the longest reign as a Miss Universe. She was crowned in December 2019 and served until May this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the closure of international travel and ban on events globally.

She won many hearts with her outspoken stance on several social issues, including gender-based violence and women empowerment.

During her crowning moment on the Miss Universe stage, Tunzi's message about diversifying beauty resonated with many around the world.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. And I think that it's time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine,” she said.

Tunzi will not disappear from the public just yet.

In June, she said she was working on several projects including TV and music. She would not go into detail about these due to non-disclosure agreements.