Christina Applegate on the ‘strange, tough journey’ since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Emmy-winning US actress Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and described her condition as a “tough road”.

“A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“As one of my friends who has MS said, ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy as I go through this thing.”