Christina Applegate on the ‘strange, tough journey’ since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

11 August 2021 - 09:18 By Kanishka Singh
Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with MS. File photo.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Emmy-winning US actress Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and described her condition as a “tough road”.

“A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“As one of my friends who has MS said, ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy as I go through this thing.”

Applegate won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Friends in 2003. She was nominated in the same category for the same show in 2004. She was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Samantha Who? in 2008 and 2009.

In 2019 and 2020, Applegate was again nominated in the lead actress category for Dead to Me, which was also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Applegate, who gained fame as a child actress in the hit sitcom Married With Children, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had a double mastectomy.

Reuters

