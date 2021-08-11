Jennifer Hudson got ultimate ‘Respect’ when Aretha handpicked her for biopic

Jennifer Hudson says she is nervous and excited for people to see Respect, her personal tribute to the late Aretha Franklin in which she was cast for the role by the Queen of Soul herself.

Franklin, who died in 2018 at age 76, handpicked Hudson, an Oscar winner for Dreamgirls, to play her in the biographical movie that arrives in theatres on Friday.

The new film, the second screen project this year to tell Franklin’s remarkable story, focuses on the challenges of her life from a child in her father’s gospel church choir through domestic violence and alcohol addiction as she finds worldwide fame.

Hudson, 39, who sang at Franklin’s funeral, said she felt the two had a lot in common.

“Our faith — that’s one. I didn’t realise she had the tragedies she had in her life — that as well,” Hudson said.

The film, she said, is “from the heart, and it’s a tribute to Miss Franklin, and I hope in the best possible way”.