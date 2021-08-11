WATCH | ‘Buy a donkey’: US beauty queen gets a lesson in SA lingo

Bubbly beauty queen Dr Thato Mosehle is currently in Poland representing Mzansi at the Miss Supranational pageant.

Each of the contestants, who hail from 80 countries around the globe, has been teamed up with a roommate for the duration of the event.

Mosehle’s roomie is Miss Supranational USA, Shivali Patel, and the two seem to have hit it off straight away.

“My heart is happy. Immaculate roommate vibes 24/7 with Miss Supranational SA,” Patel enthused on Instagram, when she shared a video of herself and Mosehle lip-synching to Saweetie’s track Best Friend.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Mosehle agreed on social media.

“This is gonna be an awesome time.”