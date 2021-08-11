WATCH | ‘Buy a donkey’: US beauty queen gets a lesson in SA lingo
SA’s Thato Mosehle has taught her roommate at the Miss Supranational pageant some Saffa slang
Bubbly beauty queen Dr Thato Mosehle is currently in Poland representing Mzansi at the Miss Supranational pageant.
Each of the contestants, who hail from 80 countries around the globe, has been teamed up with a roommate for the duration of the event.
Mosehle’s roomie is Miss Supranational USA, Shivali Patel, and the two seem to have hit it off straight away.
“My heart is happy. Immaculate roommate vibes 24/7 with Miss Supranational SA,” Patel enthused on Instagram, when she shared a video of herself and Mosehle lip-synching to Saweetie’s track Best Friend.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Mosehle agreed on social media.
“This is gonna be an awesome time.”
Patel, who has challenged herself to learn Korean, sign language and French this year, has aspirations to become a polyglot.
“I want to learn at least 10 languages in my lifetime,” she said.
To help her roomie with this quest, Mosehle offered to give Patel a Saffa lingo lesson, which the pair filmed and shared to the ’Gram.
In the humorous video, Patel is quickly tripped up not by the first word but by the name of the first SA language she’ll be learning, namely Xhosa.
A fascinated Patel asks Mosehle: “How are you doing the click?
“You’re going to have a good time watching me struggle,” she adds to her audience on social media.
Mosehle is full of helpful tips. For instance, when teaching Patel how to say “thank you very much” in Afrikaans, she suggests pronouncing “baie dankie” as “buy a donkey”.
Other words and phrases they cover include “bathong”, “lekker”, “sho’t left” and, in honour of the recent Women’s Day, the inspirational saying “wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo” (you strike a woman, you strike a rock).
Watch the full video below:
• The Miss Supranational pageant kicks off on August 20. Should Mosehle win, she will make history as the first South African to do so.