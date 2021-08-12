Addicted to TikTok? Here are 5 things you need to know to make money from brands as an influencer

Content creators on popular video-sharing app TikTok will now earn more than followers, fame and clicks when creating content from viral trends.

The company recently launched a feature, Spark Ads, that allows brands to sponsor already trending, organic user-generated content that speaks to their products.

This means content creators don't have to start from scratch to create a new advert to promote the brand.

TimesLIVE caught up with Scott Thwaites, head of emerging markets at TikTok Global Business Solutions, and here are five things you need to know:

How will brands see me?

Brands will browse through the posts and handpick the creators that resonate with them most. If the creator agrees to work with the brand, they will grant the brand permission to publish their video.

Will TikTok act as the middle man?

Thwaites said TikTok won't be a middle man between the content creator and the brand. The content creator will have exclusive control over the content and its rates.

“Spark Ads actually removes the middle man, which would usually be a talent manager or the like. Spark Ads gives brands the opportunity to easily reach out to the influencers they’d like to work with and empowers them to strike up a deal directly and efficiently.”