The future is foldable: Opening up Samsung’s new Galaxy Z series

The cute and compact Z Flip3 makes a statement with its clamshell design. It may sound retro, but the Z Flip3 is anything but. It's little and may look like a pocketable square but the 4x larger cover screen makes it easy to see what’s going on (and read all your notifications) without having to actually open it up. The Z Flip3 is all about going hands-free and this smartphone offers a convenient viewing experience. It’s fun but functional, thanks to special camera modes and Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

For the Samsung Note fan considering going foldable, the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 now work with the S Pen. And if you’re curious to how durable these two, pretty smartphones can be – not to mention those new, dreamy colour options – then you can trust Samsung has thought of everything. The hideaway hinge, for example, on the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 have been put through the ultimate stress test and you can comfortably open them up about 200,000 times. Both are also IPX8 water-resistant, built from Armor Aluminium and sport Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Not only has Samsung improved the sound quality on the Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3, the newly launched Galaxy Buds2, are the smallest and lightest earbuds from the brand yet. The perfect companion to any Galaxy device, the Buds2 may be small but they offer immersive sound thanks to a secure fit, dynamic two-way speakers, Active Noise Cancellation, and futuristic machine learning tech that filters out distracting background noises.