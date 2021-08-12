The future is foldable: Opening up Samsung’s new Galaxy Z series
Samsung launches the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galazy Z Flip3
What happens when you really need that bigger screen but you also want a device that slips comfortably into a pocket or clutch? Well, your next smartphone could be foldable. Samsung has launched two new Z Series devices – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galazy Z Flip3.
Stylish, sleek and weighing less than a takeaway cup of coffee, the Z Fold3 is an incomparable smartphone. Closed, it operates just like any other mobile device, responsive and crisp, thanks to a dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate. Open up the Z Fold3 and you’ll find a 7.6-inch main display that offers a tablet-like experience.
Using the Z Fold3 is always seamless and cinematic (hello stereo speakers!) and one of the most impressive features is its innovative Under Display camera – there is no notch or annoying punch hole to interrupt your viewing experience. The camera is simply there. The whole big-screen feeling of the Z Fold3 comes down to its form factor. It’s a productivity powerhouse that once you get used to, every other smartphone that doesn’t fold open and closed will feel outdated.
The cute and compact Z Flip3 makes a statement with its clamshell design. It may sound retro, but the Z Flip3 is anything but. It's little and may look like a pocketable square but the 4x larger cover screen makes it easy to see what’s going on (and read all your notifications) without having to actually open it up. The Z Flip3 is all about going hands-free and this smartphone offers a convenient viewing experience. It’s fun but functional, thanks to special camera modes and Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos.
For the Samsung Note fan considering going foldable, the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 now work with the S Pen. And if you’re curious to how durable these two, pretty smartphones can be – not to mention those new, dreamy colour options – then you can trust Samsung has thought of everything. The hideaway hinge, for example, on the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 have been put through the ultimate stress test and you can comfortably open them up about 200,000 times. Both are also IPX8 water-resistant, built from Armor Aluminium and sport Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Not only has Samsung improved the sound quality on the Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3, the newly launched Galaxy Buds2, are the smallest and lightest earbuds from the brand yet. The perfect companion to any Galaxy device, the Buds2 may be small but they offer immersive sound thanks to a secure fit, dynamic two-way speakers, Active Noise Cancellation, and futuristic machine learning tech that filters out distracting background noises.
Perfect for calls, podcasts, and everything in between, the Buds2 come in four contemporary colours yet fit into a sleek white charging case. As with the Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3, it’s when you open up the Buds2 case that you begin to see the innovation.
The Z series palette is gorgeous and the Z Fold3 is available in three striking colours (including Samsung’s trendy new shade, Phantom Green) while the Z Flip3 has even more hues to choose between: Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black with a few more exclusive colours coming the Samsung website. We can’t wait!
The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are available for pre-order from September 1 2021.
For more information about Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and Galaxy Buds2, visit samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or samsung.com.
This article was paid for by Samsung.