SPOTLIGHT | Fearless females in film this Women’s Month: ‘Respect’; ‘Black Widow’ & more

This week we are still celebrating fabulous women in film, including Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’, and Jennifer Hudson and Mary J Blige in ‘Respect’

12 August 2021 - 16:21

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every Thursday in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on YouTube.

In this week’s episode, we continue to celebrate fearlessly fabulous females in film including Scarlet Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Olga Kurylenko kicking ass in the action-packed Black Widow; Jennifer Hudson and Mary J Blige in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect; and Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant.

We speak to award-winning SA director Liesl Tommy about Respect, her first outing as a feature-film director, and how she tackled the story of Franklin finding and reclaiming her voice in the music industry – which brings to mind themes of self-worth, equality, empowerment and, yes, respect among women.

We also look at the Marvel action film Black Widow, also available on Imax, which has proved to be box-office gold around the world. Scarlett Johansson portrays the lead, Natasha Romanoff, who is pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down. She has to face the ugly truth of her past before she can become the Avenger she was always meant to be.

This episode of Spotlight also looks at a new comedy-crime series, The Flight Attendant, which is now on Showmax with award-winner Kaley Cuoco as a woman on a journey to clear her name. It's a great option to binge-watch this weekend.

MOVIE TICKETS | This weekend, also look out for ticket giveaways for the upcoming film Reminiscence – get your copy of the Sunday Times on August 14 and check the Lifestyle section to get your hands on pre-screening tickets to see the film on August 19.

Presenter Collette Prince is dressed by Kalea Collective.

Win a beautiful biography and soulful music from Aretha Franklin

We are giving away a biography of the late, great singer Aretha Franklin and some of her music.

To enter the draw, SMS the keyword SPOTLIGHT and your answer to 41742 before 12pm on August 18.

SMSs are charged at R1.50 each.

Question: Who plays Aretha Franklin in the movie Respect?

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. 

