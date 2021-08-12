SPOTLIGHT | Fearless females in film this Women’s Month: ‘Respect’; ‘Black Widow’ & more

In this week’s episode, we continue to celebrate fearlessly fabulous females in film including Scarlet Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Olga Kurylenko kicking ass in the action-packed Black Widow; Jennifer Hudson and Mary J Blige in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect; and Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant.

We speak to award-winning SA director Liesl Tommy about Respect, her first outing as a feature-film director, and how she tackled the story of Franklin finding and reclaiming her voice in the music industry – which brings to mind themes of self-worth, equality, empowerment and, yes, respect among women.

We also look at the Marvel action film Black Widow, also available on Imax, which has proved to be box-office gold around the world. Scarlett Johansson portrays the lead, Natasha Romanoff, who is pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down. She has to face the ugly truth of her past before she can become the Avenger she was always meant to be.

This episode of Spotlight also looks at a new comedy-crime series, The Flight Attendant, which is now on Showmax with award-winner Kaley Cuoco as a woman on a journey to clear her name. It's a great option to binge-watch this weekend.

