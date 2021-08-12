WATCH | SA's Princess Charlene of Monaco wages war against poachers

Princess Charlene of Monaco has posted a new snap on social media and it's unlike any royal portrait you've seen before.

In the graphic black and white image, Her Serene Highness looks like a warrior from a Mad Max film, which is fitting because she's decided to wage war against rhino poaching through her #ChasingZero campaign.

The former SA Olympic swimmer, who married Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011, was reminded of the plight of the world's rhinos while visiting Thanda Safari, a luxury game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal.

While there, she was given the opportunity to take part in several wildlife conservation efforts including the darting and dehorning of a rhino and its calf — a measure intended to safeguard the animals against poachers.

Speaking of the experience in a YouTube video, Her Serene Highness said: “It was probably the most traumatic experience I had ever seen, to see a mother and her baby darted. I was very close to the rhino as it was dehorned. The animal was in complete trauma. The thing is, if an animal would wake up it would have no defence mechanism. The mother would not be able to defend its calf and the calf would never be able to defend itself.”

“It is a horrible thing to witness, but it is a necessary evil because the species is on the verge of extinction,” she added.