Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead MTV VMA nominations

Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards, organisers said on Wednesday ahead of next month's ceremony that will welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

Canadian singer Bieber received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for Peaches, and video of the year for Popstar, his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

He will compete for artist of the year with Megan Thee Stallion, who landed six nominations including one for WAP, the racy video with rapper Cardi B.

Other contenders for the year's best artist are Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.