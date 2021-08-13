The pharmacy in your pantry

Thanks to the pandemic, the world has become a lot more health-conscious. Keep reading to find out which superfoods pack enough punch to boost your immune system plus here’s a delicious recipe made from these ingredients.

All the food groups have an immune-boosting superfood, from vegetables and fruits to meat and roots we use for seasoning. The recipe features an all-star cast of ingredients, including a special paste blended with turmeric, garlic and ginger.

The other ingredients include red onions, which are high in antioxidants such as quercetin; noodles which are a great source of fibre; and Eskort pork fillet, which is a great source of zinc.

The next time you’re feeling a little under the weather, try this recipe to give your medication a boost from mother nature.

Turmeric 2-Minute Noodles and pork fillet recipe

Ingredients

Eskort pork fillet

4 T turmeric paste

2 red onions quartered

2 cups mangetout beans

2 cups vegetable stock

½ cup basil oil for cooking

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Season the pork fillet with salt and pepper and fry it for five minutes on each side in a hot frying pan.

Place the pork fillet on a wooden board to rest while you prepare the rest of the meal.

Place your noodles in a bowl and pour boiling water over it and allow to sit for two minutes.

Drain the noodles and keep it aside.

Fry the red onions and beans in a frying pan over a moderate heat for five minutes.

Add the turmeric paste and the vegetable stock to the pan and allow to simmer for two minutes.

Serve hot.

This article was paid for by Eskort.